BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL announced the compensatory picks given out for the upcoming draft, and the New England Patriots were awarded four picks.

Those picks are:

THIRD ROUND

34th, 97th overall

38th, 101st overall SIXTH ROUND

33rd, 205th overall SEVENTH ROUND

38th, 252nd overall

Teams are awarded compensatory picks in exchange for players they lost in free agency (without being replaced in free agency) the year before. The exact formula is not publicized, but with the Patriots losing Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola in free agency, they were expected to earn picks.

And in other news… NFL awarded compensatory draft picks today – Patriots and Rams each received two third-round picks. The full list, per sources: pic.twitter.com/NDYBU01WKA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2019

The Patriots now have one first-round pick, two second-round picks, three third-round picks, one fourth-round pick, one sixth-round pick, and four seventh-round picks.