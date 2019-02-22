BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL announced the compensatory picks given out for the upcoming draft, and the New England Patriots were awarded four picks.
Those picks are:
THIRD ROUND
34th, 97th overall
38th, 101st overall
SIXTH ROUND
33rd, 205th overall
SEVENTH ROUND
38th, 252nd overall
Teams are awarded compensatory picks in exchange for players they lost in free agency (without being replaced in free agency) the year before. The exact formula is not publicized, but with the Patriots losing Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola in free agency, they were expected to earn picks.
The Patriots now have one first-round pick, two second-round picks, three third-round picks, one fourth-round pick, one sixth-round pick, and four seventh-round picks.