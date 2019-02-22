  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Keith Ablow


NEWBURYPORT (AP) — Two more patients of Dr. Keith Ablow have filed lawsuits against the renowned Massachusetts psychiatrist alleging he pressured them into sexual relationships.

The Boston Globe reports that the medical malpractice lawsuits filed Thursday allege Ablow lured the women he was treating for depression into degrading situations.

Ablow was sued last year by a patient who alleged he made comments about her appearance, encouraged sexual conversations during treatment sessions and “rewarded” her with free sessions.

Ablow in a tweet Thursday said he “categorically, completely” denies the allegations in the lawsuits.

His lawyer says Ablow “denies any and all allegations of improper behavior or substandard care in their entirety.”

Ablow is an author and has appeared on several television shows, including as a contributor to the Fox News network until 2017.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s