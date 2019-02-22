BREAKING NEWS:Massive Crash Shuts Down Interstate 95 North In Attleboro
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Police, Boston Police Officer Shot


BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police Officer was shot and wounded in Roxbury early Friday morning. The suspect is dead.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said two uniformed officers in a marked car pulled over an SUV on Gerard Street in Roxbury at 2:21 a.m. and a man in the vehicle started firing, hitting one officer several times in the “upper torso,” as gunfire was exchanged. The second officer was not hurt.

The gunman was found dead in an SUV on George Street just a few blocks from the shooting scene Friday. (WBZ-TV)

The SUV took off and was found a short time later on George Street. The suspected gunman, a man in his mid-30’s was dead inside. Gross said no shots were fired at that scene, but a gun was found inside the SUV, which had bullet holes in the windshield. The man has not been identified yet.

The gunman was found dead in this SUV on George Street just a few blocks from the shooting scene Friday. (WBZ-TV)

The wounded officer, who has not been identified, was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. Gross said the officer has been on the force just one-to-two years. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

It’s still not clear yet why officers pulled over the SUV before the shooting started. It was towed away from George Street around 6 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call them immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s