



BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police Officer was shot and wounded in Roxbury early Friday morning. The suspect is dead.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said two uniformed officers in a marked car pulled over an SUV on Gerard Street in Roxbury at 2:21 a.m. and a man in the vehicle started firing, hitting one officer several times in the “upper torso,” as gunfire was exchanged. The second officer was not hurt.

The SUV took off and was found a short time later on George Street. The suspected gunman, a man in his mid-30’s was dead inside. Gross said no shots were fired at that scene, but a gun was found inside the SUV, which had bullet holes in the windshield. The man has not been identified yet.

The wounded officer, who has not been identified, was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. Gross said the officer has been on the force just one-to-two years. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

It’s still not clear yet why officers pulled over the SUV before the shooting started. It was towed away from George Street around 6 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call them immediately.