  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:June Conway, Waltham, Waltham Police

WALTHAM (CBS) – A Waltham Police officer was wounded Thursday morning after she accidentally shot herself in the leg.

The officer’s department-issued gun went off outside of a home on School Avenue around 7:15 a.m.

Her family identified the officer as June Conway. She was taken to an area hospital after the bullet went through her leg. Conway had surgery and police described her injuries as “non-life threatening.”

“The preliminary investigation revealed that no one else was involved or injured,” Waltham Police said in a statement. “The incident is being treated as a personnel matter, as such, there will be no further comment.”

Comments
  1. AC Slater's Leotard (@SlatersLeotard) says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    There is no such thing as an “accidental” discharge. Only negligent.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s