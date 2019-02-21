WALTHAM (CBS) – A Waltham Police officer was wounded Thursday morning after she accidentally shot herself in the leg.

The officer’s department-issued gun went off outside of a home on School Avenue around 7:15 a.m.

Her family identified the officer as June Conway. She was taken to an area hospital after the bullet went through her leg. Conway had surgery and police described her injuries as “non-life threatening.”

“The preliminary investigation revealed that no one else was involved or injured,” Waltham Police said in a statement. “The incident is being treated as a personnel matter, as such, there will be no further comment.”