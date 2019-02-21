



FALMOUTH (CBS) – A Falmouth woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after confronting a customer who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Mexican restaurant.

Police say Rosaine Santos walked by Bryton Turner as he was eating dinner at Casa Vallarta and knocked the hat off his head. She then allegedly confronted him verbally.

He recorded some of the confrontation on his cell phone. “I’m just trying to sit here and eat a nice meal,” Turner says in the video as Santos grabbed his President Trump-inspired hat.

Police arrived and had difficulty removing Santos.

“It’s just a hat at the end of the day,” Turner told WBZ. “I don’t really understand why people can’t just express themselves anymore, everybody has to get mad.”

Before he recorded the video, Santos allegedly tried to shove Turner’s face in his food.

The bartender, who is of Mexican descent, said Turner was minding his own business. “The lady didn’t agree with his hat and I just kept telling her it’s alright, he’s not doing anything to me why is it even a problem,” bartender Geo Macario said.

On Monday, a group of anti-Trump activists was sprayed by a plow driver, as they protested the president’s policies on the town common.