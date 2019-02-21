SAUGUS (CBS) – No one was hurt in an apartment fire in Saugus Thursday morning, thanks in part to a quick-thinking police officer.

Officer Daniel Wing was the first to respond to a third-story balcony fire on Founders Way. After calling the fire department, he ran into the building without protective gear and helped get everyone out safely.

“I rushed upstairs, and there was a woman trying to put out this fire with some water bottles, so I told her to just get out,” Wing said.

After getting her outside, Wing went back into the building to make sure there was no one else inside.

“One of the neighbors said there were still people in the apartment, so I just wanted to make sure everybody got out safely,” he told reporters.

Fire Chief Michael Newbury said Wing is a dedicated officer who has made rescues before, previously saving a dog caught in a fire.

“He had the foresight to go in, knock on the door and get the occupant out,” Newbury said.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire. Damage is estimated at $100,000.