BLANDFORD (CBS) – One person was killed in a crash in the bad weather on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Thursday morning.

It happened in Blandford in western Massachusetts around 2:40 a.m.

State Police say a tandem tractor-trailer lost control in the eastbound lanes and crashed into another tractor-trailer, a box truck and a pickup truck.

One person was killed in this crash on the Mass Pike in Blandford early Thursday. (Image credit: WSHM-TV)

Five people were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. One of them died, four others were treated for minor injuries.

The crash came at a time when there was freezing rain falling, following overnight snow, causing the speed limit to be reduced to 40 miles per hour.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

