Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim 'Heartbroken' After Striking, Killing Pedestrian On HighwayLongtime Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man standing along an interstate late Wednesday night as he tried to avoid hitting the man's disabled vehicle, police say.

WWE Roster Changes, As NXT Takes Over Raw And SmackDownWWE is in the midst of a major roster shakeup, as a second wave of NXT wrestlers are being called up to RAW and SmackDown.

Are Red Sox Being Arrogant By Not Signing A Closer?In the latest edition of Slice Of Sully, WBZ-TV sports producer Scott Sullivan wondered if this is an arrogant decision, or whether it might all work out once again for the Red Sox.

NBA Playoff Picture: Western ConferenceAs the NBA Playoff stretch run gets under way, the Warriors hope to fend off the Nuggets and Thunder as they eye another NBA Finals.

David Backes Shootout Winner Shows Bruins Can't Lose -- And They're Now A Top-Three Team In The NHLJust like that, it was a lucky seven in a row for the Boston Bruins.