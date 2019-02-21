



CONCORD (CBS) – Since 2002, New Hampshire drivers have been legally required to clear snow and ice from their vehicles before taking to the roads.

It’s called Jessica’s Law, named for Jessica Smith, who was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck, which then slammed into her car.

However, New Hampshire State Police say they’re still pulling over plenty of vehicles not cleared of ice and snow.

The same #TroopB #Trooper, who cited 17 violators of #JessicasLaw last week stopped 20 vehicles in a mere three hours issuing 21 traffic tickets today. Let this serve as a reminder to clean all the snow and ice off your vehicle before venturing out onto the roadways. #NHSP pic.twitter.com/2RQgvW2hNm — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) February 21, 2019

One state trooper, who cited 17 drivers last week, stopped 20 icy vehicles Thursday.

“Let this serve as a reminder to clean all the snow and ice off your vehicle before venturing out onto the roadways,” state police tweeted.

Manchester Police also reminded drivers to clean their cars or face the fines.

#JessicasLaw please clear the snow from your vehicle! A Ticket was issued today by Officer Robert Harrington. pic.twitter.com/d4sI2uAGLE — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) February 21, 2019

Violators of the law may receive a fine of $250-$500 for a first offense and $500-$1,000 for subsequent offenses.

Massachusetts State Police have also reported pulling over several icy and snow-covered vehicles.