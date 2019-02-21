BOSTON (CBS) — Friends of Alfred Rodriguez are hoping for justice. “It’s very sad. I hope he’s in a better place,” said Walid Bengadem, who lit a candle in the spot where Rodriguez was stabbed in East Boston.

Bengadem went from worrying about his friend’s recovery all week, to now mourning his loss, since the father who owned a Revere barbershop succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. “He was super nice. He would even give you a haircut even if you wouldn’t have money. That’s how good he was, you know.”

Cell phone video shows police gathered around Rodriguez on the sidewalk. It was just before 2:00 in the morning outside Taverna Medallo Sunday. Earlier this week, police circulated photos of people they were looking for. Neighbors say it’s a spot officers were keeping an eye on even before it happened. “I saw some police officers here and they were looking after this club that was about to close at that time,” said Wember Castillo, who had walked by an hour earlier.

While police said there had been an altercation outside, Rodriguez’s friends said fighting was never in his character. “It’s sad that somebody so good and so humble is gone,” said Juan Santa, who owns a barbershop across the street from Rodriguez’s. “He was a nice guy, humble, and you know it was pretty shocking to know that happened to him, because he doesn’t deserve that.”

Police have security video from businesses along Chelsea Street, and say they’re now reviewing everything around the case, and ask witnesses with information to contact them.