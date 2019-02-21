



BOSTON (CBS) — Longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo died Thursday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., the newspaper reported.

The Globe reported that Cafardo went to JetBlue Park and “was apparently stricken by an embolism at the park.”

Attempts to revive Cafardo by members of the Red Sox’ medical staff were unsuccessful. He was 62 years old.

Cafardo was in his 30th year with The Boston Globe, a stretch that’s included his coverage of the Red Sox and the Patriots. His feature on World Series MVP Steve Pearce ran on Thursday, while an opinion on the Red Sox’ decision to pass on Craig Kimbrel ran a day earlier in the paper.

Cafardo was the author of several books, including “The Impossible Team,” which profiled the 2001 Patriots, and “If These Walls Could Talk,” co-authored with Jerry Remy.

“Nick was one of the best people to ever walk through our doors — generous with his time and insights, immensely knowledgeable, deeply devoted to the Globe,” Brian McGrory, the Globe’s editor, said in the newspaper’s report. “He had a view of the Red Sox and the game on a national scale that is virtually unrivaled. For those reasons, he was one of our most read writers, constantly attracting followers near and far, his weekly baseball notes column being destination reading for tens of thousands of people.”