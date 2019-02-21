



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Wondering where to find the best museums that tell the story of Boston’s rich history? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top rated museums in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for museums.

1. USS Constitution Museum

photo: Sfo b./yelp

Topping the list is USS Constitution Museum. Located at Building 22, Charlestown Navy Yard, the museum is the highest rated museum in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp.

2. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

Photo: stephen z./Yelp

Next up is North Dorchester’s John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum, situated at Columbia Point. With 4.5 stars out of 231 reviews on Yelp, the museum and library has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Abigail’s Tea Room at the Boston Tea Party Museum

Photo: katie j/Yelp

South Boston’s Abigail’s Tea Room, located at 306 Congress St. (between Sleeper Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and museum, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews.

4. Mary Baker Eddy Library & Mapparium

Photo: lea T.H./Yelp

Mary Baker Eddy Library, a museum and library in Back Bay, is another go-to, with four stars out of 116 Yelp reviews. Head over to 200 Massachusetts Ave. (between St. Germain and Clearway streets) to see for yourself.

5. Old South Meeting House

Photo: Old South Meeting House/Yelp

Downtown, check out Old South Meeting House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the museum, venues and event space and landmarks and historical building at 310 Washington St. (between Spring Lane and School Street).