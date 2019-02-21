



Nothing makes Phantom smile like sizzling steak stuffed into a sub roll and slathered with cheese. These are the 8 Greatest steak and cheeses Phantom has ever found.

Carl’s Steak Subs

Waltham

Kicking off the Great 8 is Carl’s Steak Subs in Waltham. Here, they serve larger than life, one-pound steak sandwiches in crazy creative forms. There is the Carl’s Steak Special loaded up with peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage; or the palate popping Kama-Kazi exploding with pepperoni, ham, and bacon.

Dom’s Sausage Company

Malden

Dom’s Sausage Company in Malden is another local favorite where you can get steak tips to take home and grill on your own, or stuffed into a sub with melted American cheese to eat on site. The secret to their tips is a top secret, housemade marinade that makes these hand cut beauties even better.

Virgilio’s

Gloucester

Another Great 8 winner is Virgilio’s in Gloucester. Since 1934, this classic Italian bakery has been serving top-notch sandwiches on hot bread that’s baked fresh every hour. The steak and cheese here stands out for the bread of course, but also because they use thin cut steak cutlets coated in breadcrumbs and fried until crispy. That’s topped with salami, peppers, onions and provolone.

Cork Wine & Tapas

New Bedford

Cork Wine & Tapas in New Bedford is a romantic spot in a beautifully refurbished three-story building that dates back to 1838, with exposed stone walls and wooden beams. The menu is lined with sharable plates like grilled flatbread pizzas, truffled French fries tossed with basil, thyme and Peccorino-Romano, and piping hot Philly rolls stuffed with steak and melted cheese, served with onions rings and Sriracha aioli.

The Tides

Nahant

The Tides Restaurant on Nahant Beach is the perfect seaside spot for sucking back some cold ones with some hot, hearty food. While Prime Rib is the ultimate meal for any meat lover, it’s best when smothered in cheese and served on a hot crusty roll. The steak and cheese here is shaved prime rib with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.

Brelundi

Waltham

Another Great 8 winner is Brelundi. With two locations in Waltham, Brelundi is a triple threat, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their specialty is Arrancini, with every one of their 48 flavors made by hand. So you can get your steak and cheese in Sicilian rice ball form.

Ciro’s

Woonsocket, RI

Ciro’s in Woonsocket, Rhode Island is an authentic English tavern that serves creative takes of pub fare, like Pulled Pork Nachos topped with purple slaw. The must-order on the menu is the Signature Steak Sandwich. Far from your typical shaved steak sub, this bad boy has the reputation for being one of the greatest grinders around. It’s thick cut sirloin smothers with American cheese, onions and mushrooms.

Iron Town Diner

Saugus

Iron Town Diner in Saugus is a busy breakfast and lunch spot serving big portions that will get your day going. Nothing jump starts your body quite like the steak and cheese omelet, a play on that Philly favorite in breakfast form.

