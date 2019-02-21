By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – Too busy to exercise during the day? Australian researchers say you may want to consider a 30-minute intense evening workout instead because working out before bed does not disrupt sleep and may even suppress appetite.

Researchers took 11 middle-aged men and had them perform high-intensity cycling for six 1-minute sprints with four minutes of rest in between at different times of the day.

They found that when the men worked out between 7 and 9 p.m., their subsequent sleep was not negatively impacted and that both afternoon and evening exercise suppressed a hormone that stimulates hunger.

Researchers admit this study was small and that future studies should include women.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

