



BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the winter of weak. No nor’easters, no talk of bombogenesis, not even a mention of fluff factor. Sure it got pretty darn cold on a couple of occasions but after a snowy end to November our winter snow season has not been able to get off the mat. Some thought the month of February might bring new life and energy but here we are with a week left and winter still barely has a pulse.

And now, yet another in a series of weak waves (I hesitate to call them storms), is on the way and again the snow will quickly come and go, once again scoured out by sleet and rain. Yes, it will be a bit slippery in spots early Thursday morning, but by the afternoon, the ice and snow will be gobbled up by sunshine and 50 degree temperatures.

Snow Arrives:

Around 7pm in western MA

By 10pm in eastern MA (it is snowing just about everywhere at this point)

The snow will generally be light to moderate with perhaps a very brief burst of heavier snow before the changeover to ice and rain.

Snow Amounts:

Not much…Mostly scattered coatings to an inch or two in spots.

Ping…ping…ping:

As warmer air moves in about 5,000 feet above our heads, the snow will quickly change to sleet (ice pellets).

After midnight, the sleet will rapidly push from southwest to northeast, enveloping all of southern New England by about 3am.

Rain/Freezing rain:

After a brief period of sleet and snow, it will be plain ol’ rain falling from Providence to Boston and all areas south and east (after about 3am).

The cold air will be tougher to dislodge at ground level in areas north and west of Boston and Providence. Therefore, there will be a period of freezing rain in these inland locations between 3am and 7am. This will make untreated surfaces very slippery and there may be a small ice accretion (up to .1”) on some limbs and wires. Please be aware of this if you are an early commuter Thursday…some hazardous travel is possible.

Poof…done:

The precipitation wraps up quickly after 7am and the temperatures start ticking up. By late morning/midday all of southern New England is well above freezing and continuing to rise.

One other thing to keep in mind, with the full moon having just passed, tides will be very high astronomically. Thankfully, the storm is weak and winds will be turning offshore as we reach our high tide late Thursday morning. There will likely be some minor coastal flooding (regardless of the storm and winds) between 10am and 1pm on Thursday in the typical prone locations.

No serious cold following the storm, highs in the 40s through the weekend. Another storm arrives late Saturday night, this one looks even milder than the last. Just a chance of a brief period of snow or ice at the very beginning, destined to be mainly rain on Sunday.