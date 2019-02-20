



BOSTON (CBS) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women over 65, and researchers at the University of California have found that older women who sit or lay down for long periods during the day are at greater risk.

The study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) looked at 5,000 older women over five years and found that higher amounts of time spent sitting or lying down and periods of being sedentary were directly related to heart disease and stroke, regardless of a woman’s overall health or her physical function.

But, they say reducing sedentary time by just an hour a day can lower the risk for heart disease by 26-percent.

And you don’t have to do it all at once.

Getting up and moving frequently, even for short bouts, can promote heart health.