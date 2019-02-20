WEATHER ALERT:Snow, Sleet, Rain Late Wednesday Into Thursday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, Heart Disease, Sitting


BOSTON (CBS) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women over 65, and researchers at the University of California have found that older women who sit or lay down for long periods during the day are at greater risk.

The study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) looked at 5,000 older women over five years and found that higher amounts of time spent sitting or lying down and periods of being sedentary were directly related to heart disease and stroke, regardless of a woman’s overall health or her physical function.

But, they say reducing sedentary time by just an hour a day can lower the risk for heart disease by 26-percent.

And you don’t have to do it all at once.

Getting up and moving frequently, even for short bouts, can promote heart health.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s