



NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – This tax season, New Bedford police are warning residents that identity thieves could be swiping important documents from mailboxes.

The department says they’ve received reports of W2 forms being stolen.

“The New Bedford Police Department strongly urges anyone who is expecting their W2 forms to arrive by mail to pay close attention to its arrival,” a Facebook post states. “A secondary crime of Identity Theft could likely follow the theft of this form that holds personal information.”

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim should get in touch with police.

The FTC has tips here for anyone who has their identity stolen.