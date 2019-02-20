WEATHER ALERT:Snow, Sleet, Rain Late Wednesday Into Thursday
MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – Police arrested a woman they say drove from Massachusetts to New Hampshire with her airbags deployed following a crash. The woman is now charged with drunk driving.

Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Merrimack Police stopped a car for defective equipment. After approaching the driver, police noticed the woman’s car was heavily damaged and its airbags had been deployed.

Catherine Aborn. (Image Credit: Merrimack Police)

Police identified the driver as 23-year-old Catherine Abron. She told police she had been in a crash in Massachusetts, where she was coming from.

Aborn was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on February 28.

