BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are rested and ready for the post-All Star break stretch. Everyone except Gordon Hayward.

Hayward suffered an ankle injury while working out this week, head coach Brad Stevens said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday. As a result, Hayward is considered questionable to play Thursday night against the Bucks, which is Boston’s first post-All Star Game contest.

Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward twisted his right ankle in a workout and will be Questionable tomorrow night vs Bucks — Zolak & Bertrand (@ZoandBertrand) February 20, 2019

To help alleviate fears, Stevens noted that the injury was to Gordon’s right ankle, and not his left ankle. The left ankle is the one Hayward suffered on opening night last season, leading to Hayward missing the entire year.

The injury is also not considered a long-term issue.

Hayward, 28, is averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season in 26 minutes per game. In the final three games before the All-Star break, he averaged 21 points per game.

At 37-21 on the season, the Celtics sit in fourth place in the East, 6.5 games behind the 43-14 Bucks.