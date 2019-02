CARVER (CBS) – A police cruiser was trapped under live wires Wednesnday morning in Carver after a logging truck failed to lower its boom.

Around 9:15 a.m., Carver Fire Department and Eversource were called to immediately respond following the incident on Tremont Street.

A Stanley Tree logging truck pulled down the wires. No injuries were reported.

The road was closed for several hours while repairs were made.