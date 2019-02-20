WEATHER ALERT:Snow, Sleet, Rain Late Wednesday Into Thursday
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – Crate & Barrel is recalling about 17,000 milk bottles because of a plastic straw that could crack or break, causing a laceration hazard.

The Holiday Bear Acrylic Milk Bottle, featuring a bear in a red sweater, was made in China. No injuries have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, but there has been at least one instance of a straw breaking.

The recalled milk bottles (Image credit: CPSC)

The bottles were sold in Crate & Barrel stores nationwide and online from August to November for about $5.

Anyone who has a recalled milk bottle should stop using it and return it to Crate & Barrel for a refund.

