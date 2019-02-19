



WEYMOUTH (CBS) — The man who was killed by an SUV in Weymouth Monday has been identified as 71-year-old William Fredette of Brockton. Police said the fatal crash occurred on Bridge Street around 6 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Fredette’s family and friends,” said police.

The crash is still under investigation, but the driver was identified as Hull firefighter by the Hull Fire Department.

According to witnesses, the firefighter immediately tried to help Fredette.

The firefighter was then transported to South Shore Hospital for evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.