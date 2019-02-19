WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – An injured coyote has been spotted roaming the streets of West Roxbury in recent weeks.

According to the MSPCA, this is breeding season for coyotes. While coyotes often travel between dusk and dawn, the animals are also sometimes seen during the day when they are looking for food.

The city’s animal control officer said they are aware of the coyote sightings and are working with Environmental Police. Experts said the coyote seen Tuesday is injured, but not severely so it has been difficult to catch.

Traps have been put out, but it is unlikely the animal would be caught in them. Residents have been warned to avoid putting sources of food outdoors, and to be vigilant with their pets.