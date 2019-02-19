



BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a third flu-related death in Massachusetts. The Department of Public Health said the death of a young girl in Middlesex County was reported Tuesday.

A 12-year-old boy from Milford died from a flu-related illness at the end of January, and a girl in Middlesex County died less than a week later.

“Reports of both influenza-like illness and flu-related hospitalizations have both leveled off in the last few weeks. However, peak flu activity usually lasts through March,” said the DPH.

The vaccine is still available and the DPH said it appears to be effective.

An estimated 250 to 1,100 Massachusetts residents die from flu complications annually, according to DPH. Last year, one child died from a flu-related illness in Massachusetts.