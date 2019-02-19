



SUDBURY (CBS) – A cross-country skier was rescued after falling through Willis Lake in Sudbury Tuesday. The man was able to hold onto some bushes to keep himself above the water.

The Sudbury Fire Chief is praising his firefighters for putting their extensive ice training to work on the successful rescue.

The skier called 911 himself around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon saying he had broken through the ice and needed help.

Three firefighters pulled on their rescue suits and used a sled to make their way out to the skier. When they arrived, they found the man clinging to the bushes. The firefighters were able to pull him out and get him to shore.

He was taken to Emerson Hospital in Concord to be evaluated. He is expected to be OK.