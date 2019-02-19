BOSTON (CBS) — One half of MLB’s free agent nightmare is over. Manny Machado has a new home.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the San Diego Padres and the free-agent infielder have agreed on a contract.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com said the deal is worth $300 million over 10 years.

That brings to an end a long, drawn-out free-agency process for the 26-year-old, who along with Bryce Harper has seen a very quiet market in free agency this past winter. The usual big spenders like the Yankees and Dodgers weren’t eager to sign the shortstop, thus leading Machado to remain without a job as camps opened up in Florida and Arizona.

Machado, who was traded from Baltimore to L.A. last year, batted .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs last season. For his career, he’s hit .282 with an .822 OPS.

In the postseason, Machado batted .227 with a .672 OPS, as he and the Dodgers made it to the World Series. Machado struck out swinging against Chris Sale for the final out of that series, as the Red Sox won in five games.

Machado now joins a Padres franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2006 and has not won a playoff series since 1998.