RANDOLPH (CBS) — A Randolph police officer was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Officer Glenn Frazier was arrested outside of his Brockton home while he was off duty, Randolph police said.

Frazier has been with the department for 24 years.

He “will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of a Brockton Police investigation and an internal review of the facts by the Randolph Police Department,” said a statement from Randolph Police Chief William Pace.

No further information is available at this time.