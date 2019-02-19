  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Marlborough, New Hampshire, sledding accident


MARLBORO, N.H. (CBS) – A 6-year-old New Hampshire girl is in critical condition following a weekend sledding accident. The girl’s family said she suffered multiple skull fractures and other significant injuries.

Bella Melendy of Keene was sledding Sunday on Horse Hill Road. Her aunt, Kayla Wooster, said Bella disappeared over the hill. When family members reached Bella, she was unconscious.

Bella Melendy, 6. (Family Photo)

The 6-year-old was taken by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Bella suffered multiple skull fractures and a small brain bleed, her family posted on an online fundraising page.

Tests are also being performed to check for a possible fractured jaw, neck injury, broken collarbone and shoulder injury. Bella also has a bruised liver and possibly permanent hearing loss.

“She has a traumatic brain injury and has a long road to recovery,” Wooster posted.

The fundraising page for Bella’s medical bills has raised over $1,000.

