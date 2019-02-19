



CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A Level 3 sex offender who is charged with kidnapping two girls appeared before a judge Tuesday. Fifty-two-year-old Lionel Ivan Braithwaite Jr. pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cambridge District Court and will be held without bail.

Prosecutors said Braithwaite threatened to kill the two 12-year-old girls.

Braithwaite, who is homeless, was arrested Saturday after police released surveillance footage of the incident. The man in the video walks along with the girls in the Pleasant Street area before, police said, he asked them to go down an alley. When the girls said no, he walked away and they ran home.

A probation officer told the court Braithwaite has a nine-page criminal record in Mass., which included 22 convictions. He also has a criminal record three pages long in Virginia.

Braithwaite’s attorney told the court that there were “identification issues” and Braithwaite denied the girls’ claims.