Filed Under:Missing Person

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are looking for a missing 19-year-old who has autism and has made suicidal threats.

Authorities on Tuesday asked the public for help in finding Darius “Jade” Chisholm.

Chisholm was last seen Saturday at about 3 p.m. on Dubois Street in Roxbury.

Chisholm was last seen wearing glasses with blue tape on the sides, a black hat with a tan fur pom-pom, a long dark orange jacket, a black sweater and brown Ugg slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

