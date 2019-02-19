BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are looking for a missing 19-year-old who has autism and has made suicidal threats.

Authorities on Tuesday asked the public for help in finding Darius “Jade” Chisholm.

#MissingPersonAlert: BPD seeking public's assistance in locating a missing person with complications. Last seen in the area of 14 Dubois St. in Roxbury, Darius "Jade" Chisholm has been missing since 2/16/19. Anyone with info is asked to call 617 343 6694. https://t.co/6nJLUNgqoN pic.twitter.com/kAUFkbanHY — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 19, 2019

Chisholm was last seen Saturday at about 3 p.m. on Dubois Street in Roxbury.

Chisholm was last seen wearing glasses with blue tape on the sides, a black hat with a tan fur pom-pom, a long dark orange jacket, a black sweater and brown Ugg slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.