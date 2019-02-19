Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are looking for a missing 19-year-old who has autism and has made suicidal threats.
Authorities on Tuesday asked the public for help in finding Darius “Jade” Chisholm.
Chisholm was last seen Saturday at about 3 p.m. on Dubois Street in Roxbury.
Chisholm was last seen wearing glasses with blue tape on the sides, a black hat with a tan fur pom-pom, a long dark orange jacket, a black sweater and brown Ugg slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.