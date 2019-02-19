



BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for Rob Gronkowski’s decision on his football future, well, you’re going to have to wait longer. But not too long.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on ESPN on Tuesday that his client is still thinking about whether he’ll retire from the NFL or whether he’ll return for the 2019 season. A decision should be expected in the next couple of weeks.

Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus on NFL LIVE on his future in the NFL: “He’s thinking it through, he’s giving it a lot of thought… I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2019

Gronkowski, who will turn 30 in May, just completed his ninth NFL season. His receiving numbers took a hit, as he caught just 47 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns. But he was an immense contributor in the running game, where the Patriots ranked fifth in total yards and tied for fourth in touchdowns. He also came up with some massive plays in some massive moments, making receptions on two key third downs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City and making a diving 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter to set up the lone touchdown of Super Bowl LIII.

In the week leading up to that Super Bowl, Gronkowski had some fun with all of the retirement questions sent his way. He answered multiple times with “Yes. No. Maybe so.” He also answered with a firm “maybe” at one point.

The tight end has been reporting regularly to Gillette Stadium since the season ended, which could be seen as a good sign that he and the team are in a good place. The same could not have been said last year at this time, so that at least represents progress.

But whether that means anything regarding his football future remains unknown. At least for a couple of more weeks.