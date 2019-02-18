



SCITUATE (CBS) — Anyone living south of Boston was forced to break out a shovel Monday. But at this point in the season, Scituate residents said a few inches of snow was welcome.

New England’s 2018-2019 winter has been severely lacking snow. This is the fourth-least snowy season in Boston to date.

Today's blockbuster 2.6" snowstorm in Boston has sunk us to 4th least snowy on record through February 18 pic.twitter.com/RqnQXFNtqt — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) February 18, 2019

Five inches fell in Scituate, tying it with Norwell and Rockland for the highest snow total during Monday’s storm.

“I think it’s beautiful. We’ve been needing and lacking snow all winter. It cleans everything up and gives the kids a fun day out in the snow, people walking their dogs. It’s not dangerous, it’s just pretty,” one woman told WBZ-TV.

“It’s New England, that’s what happens here, you got to get used to it,” said another man. He knows better than to believe winter is almost over.

“I expect another two feet or so,” he said.