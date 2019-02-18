



BOSTON (CBS) — To Gronk, or not to Gronk — that has been the question surrounding Patriots all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski for some time now. And while there’s still no clarity on whether the 29-year-old will retire or return to play next season, ESPN’s Mike Reiss passed along a noteworthy tidbit over the weekend.

“[Gronkowski] has still shown up at Gillette Stadium multiple times over the past couple of weeks,” Reiss reported.

Reiss noted that it’s possible and/or likely that Gronkowski is showing up to Gillette in order to receive treatment on his thigh, which was hurt during the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams. Yet Reiss noted that Gronkowski’s continued presence in the building is “a reflection of his being in a good place with how the season ended, both team-wise and personally.”

After the Super Bowl, Gronkowski said , “I’m just going to celebrate tonight. I’m not thinking about [my future] tonight. That’s for the next week or two, to see where I’m at.”

Last offseason was filled with rumors and speculation about Gronkowski having a falling out of sorts with the team, to the point where the Patriots tried to trade Gronkowski to the Lions.

Eventually, Gronkowski and Bill Belichick worked out their issues, and the tight end played 13 games in the regular season before catching 13 passes for 191 yards in the Patriots’ playoff run. That included a reception on third-and-10 to set up the winning score in the AFC Championship Game, and a 29-yard diving catch to set up the winning touchdown of the Super Bowl.