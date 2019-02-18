



BOSTON (CBS) — The 2018 New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, so things worked out pretty well for them. But that doesn’t mean that all of their offseason plans came true.

According to former quarterback/current analyst Chris Simms, the Patriots were the team most aggressive in pursuing a trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason.

“Here’s the big thing that I found out toward the end of the year,” Simms said on “Pro Football Talk Live.” “The Giants were going to trade him, and I think they were really looking and listening to all offers. You know what really stopped it? And I think this is what’s going to shock people. This is from everything I know, but multiple sources [said] the thing that stopped the trade conversation with Odell Beckham Jr. is because the team that was most aggressive in pursuing him was the New England Patriots.”

Simms added: “The New England Patriots were trying to get Odell Beckham Jr. all last offseason. That didn’t work out, and I think the Giants got cold feet and said, ‘Wait, New England wants him? Uh-oh. Maybe he’s better than we thought. Maybe we should just keep him on our own instead of it being thrown in our face and him going to win a Super Bowl with the Pats.'”

The Patriots ended up acquiring Josh Gordon early in the season to boost the offense, and he caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the team due to an indefinite suspension late in the year.

Beckham ended up staying with the Giants, where he caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games played.

With trade rumors continuing to surround Beckham, this past history — if true — would seemingly suggest that the Patriots just might get involved in the pursuit of Beckham once more.