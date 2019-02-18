  • WBZ TVOn Air

By The Associated Press
Filed Under:George Mendonsa


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The ecstatic sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II has died. George Mendonsa was 95.

Mendonsa’s daughter, Sharon Molleur, told The Providence Journal Mendonsa fell and had a seizure Sunday at the assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years.

Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.

A visitor takes a snapshot of “VJ Day a Times Square, New York, NY, 1945″ by Alfred Eisenstaedt during the ‘Life great photographers” exhibition on April 30, 2013 in Rome. (Photo credit GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.

It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple.

Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92.

Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

