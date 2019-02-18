FRANKLIN (CBS) – The Franklin Police Department has a new therapy dog with a very appropriate name.

The adorable golden retriever named “Ben Franklin” is 3 months old.

Ben will help comfort those who have been exposed to traumatic or stressful events and will be a regular visitor at the town’s schools and senior center.

“There are only a few communities in Massachusetts so far that have embraced therapy dogs as a way to engage, and serve the public,” Chief Thomas Lynch said in a statement. “We see Ben as being a public face of our Agency, and a symbol of our commitment to use all available resources to better serve our residents.”

MasterPeace Dog Training in Franklin donated Ben’s training.