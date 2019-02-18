Filed Under:Lowell, Lowell Police, Parental Kidnapping

LOWELL (CBS) — A Lawrence man accused of parental kidnapping has been located in Mexico City, Lowell police announced Monday. His 14-month-old son has been reunited with the boy’s mother.

Fillemom De Lima, 37, of Lawrence, is being held in a Mexican immigration detention center.

Fillemom De Lima (Photo Courtesy: Lowell Police)

De Lima and his son were last seen on January 9.

Mahalia Alexander-Paggi was at Logan Aiport late Sunday night to greet her son.

Investigators were able to reunite a mother and her 14-month-old son after the boy was allegedly kidnapped by his father (Photo Courtesy: Lowell Police)

According to police, “De Lima had a 9-day lead on this investigation and had he made to Brazil, this reunion may never have occurred.”

