LOWELL (CBS) — A Lawrence man accused of parental kidnapping has been located in Mexico City, Lowell police announced Monday. His 14-month-old son has been reunited with the boy’s mother.

Fillemom De Lima, 37, of Lawrence, is being held in a Mexican immigration detention center.

De Lima and his son were last seen on January 9.

Mahalia Alexander-Paggi was at Logan Aiport late Sunday night to greet her son.

According to police, “De Lima had a 9-day lead on this investigation and had he made to Brazil, this reunion may never have occurred.”