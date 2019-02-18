WEATHER ALERT:Snow Tapers Off Monday, Single Digit Wind Chills On Tuesday
By Danielle Niles
Filed Under:Beyond The Forecast, Danielle Niles, Snow, Weather Alert


BOSTON (CBS) – The snow will fall at a steady pace Monday morning, as low pressure tracks to the south of New England.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Road conditions were not great early in the morning, but I’m anticipating improvement as crews continue to treat and clean up the snow.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The snow will taper in intensity and coverage through late morning, although pockets of light snow will continue at times through the afternoon and evening.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Additional snow totals will generally run between 1-to-3 inches.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Behind this storm, chilly air moves over the region Monday night, along with a gusty wind.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Expect wind chill values to be in the single digits Tuesday morning.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Our next disturbance will approach late on Wednesday, arriving as a burst of snow, changing to sleet then rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Danielle Niles

