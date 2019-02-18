



BOSTON (CBS) – The snow will fall at a steady pace Monday morning, as low pressure tracks to the south of New England.

Road conditions were not great early in the morning, but I’m anticipating improvement as crews continue to treat and clean up the snow.

The snow will taper in intensity and coverage through late morning, although pockets of light snow will continue at times through the afternoon and evening.

Additional snow totals will generally run between 1-to-3 inches.

Behind this storm, chilly air moves over the region Monday night, along with a gusty wind.

Expect wind chill values to be in the single digits Tuesday morning.

Our next disturbance will approach late on Wednesday, arriving as a burst of snow, changing to sleet then rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.