



AMESBURY (CBS) — Grief counselors were available at Amesbury High School Monday afternoon after one of the school’s students tragically died over the weekend. Senior Troy Marden was killed Saturday in a snowmobile accident in Poland, Maine.

Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said counselors, therapy dogs, and therapists with art materials would be at the high school for students to take advantage of from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Students were also welcome to gather at the school to grieve together and talk.

“As a superintendent of schools, there probably is no greater tragedy that occurs in a school than the loss of a child. What we’ve really come out to do today is really bring the school community together, the community of Amesbury together to really support one another through this,” Fulgoni said.

Monday is the start of the school’s February vacation.

Additional counselors will be available during the week if there is a need, said Fulgoni. The school employs multiple counselors who will be ready to assist students next week.

“Troy will be remembered for his outstanding character his sportsmanship and his positive presence. Troy’s kindness, sense of humor, and his infectious smile will be greatly missed,” said Fulgoni.

He continued to say that Troy was a “very popular kid” who was “funny, friendly, outgoing.”

Elizabeth McAndrews the principal of Amesbury High School echoed that sentiment. “He was a pretty remarkable young man.”

She said, “football was his love,” but Troy was also a supportive spectator.

Troy had been accepted into six colleges and had a strong interest in science. He loved to fish, McAndrews recalled.

“When we get back to school next week, students will return, and we will be here to support them in that,” said Fulgoni. “We will continue the work of getting students ready for school and to continue to learn because that was one of Troy’s passions. . . He was a scholar and an athlete and so he would want us to continue on and we will continue that passion in his name.”