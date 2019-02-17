



MADISON, N.H. (CBS) – A woman killed Friday night in New Hampshire died of stab wounds.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner said Melissa Hatch, 42, of Madison, died from “multiple sharp injuries including deep incised

wounds of the neck.” Her death has been ruled a homicide.

A juvenile, whose identity has not been released due to the suspect’s age, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.