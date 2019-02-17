WEATHER ALERT:Storm Will Create Slippery Roads Sunday Night Into Monday
MADISON, N.H. (CBS) – A woman killed Friday night in New Hampshire died of stab wounds.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner said Melissa Hatch, 42, of Madison, died from “multiple sharp injuries including deep incised
wounds of the neck.” Her death has been ruled a homicide.

A juvenile, whose identity has not been released due to the suspect’s age, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

