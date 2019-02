BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving will be playing in All-Star game in Charlotte. He is the Celtics’ only representative in Sunday night’s exhibition game.

He will be on Team LeBron, along with Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson, according to CBS Sports.

Last week, Irving missed the last two games because of a knee injury.

Irving spent Friday night coaching at the Rising Stars Challenge.