



ASHBY – One dog in Ashby is very happy to be back with his family today, but he has a few secrets of his own.

Kaiser, a German Shepherd/Malamute mix, went missing from a boarding facility in Ashby in June when he slipped his lead. He was found this week in Bethel, Maine – about 185 miles from home.

According to Missing Dogs Massachusetts, after Kaiser went missing, there were some sightings early on, and then the trail went cold.

Fast forward to February. A Bethel woman’s freezer died, and she put $160 worth of meat on her porch. She went out the next morning and saw half her meat was missing. She also saw Kaiser.

This good Samaritan fed Kaiser for three weeks, then called animal control, which was able to trap the skittish pup.

From there, Kaiser was brought to Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, a no-kill animal shelter in Paris, Maine, where he was scanned for a microchip and tags. With no information, the shelter named him Grizz and posted his picture on Facebook.

“Grizz is a looker!!!! So we had A TON of comments, shares, likes and people who are willing to give this giant, magnificent animal a new chance at life. But we had to wait to see if he would be claimed or not,” Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills posted on its Facebook page.

Maine Lost Dog Recovery shared the post on its Facebook page, and one thing led to another. Kaiser’s original boarding facility spotted the post and contacted the shelter.

“Day 5 came of his stray hold and we got a call from a lady in Massachusetts, saying she was watching this dog for about 6 hrs when he slipped his lead and took off, the last sighting was about 75 miles away from where she was located, that was 8 MONTHS AGO IN MASSACHUSETTS!!” the shelter’s Facebook page said.

The shelter reached out to Kaiser’s owner, and the two were reunited Friday. Missing Dogs Massachusetts, which was contacted by Maine Lost Dog Rescue, shared a video of the reunion.

As for where Kaiser has been for the last eight months – no one really knows.