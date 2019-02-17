MEDFORD (CBS) – A crash on Interstate 93 left one woman dead Saturday night. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Florence Bisson of Haverhill.

According to Mass. State Police, Bisson was driving a GMC Envoy southbound between Exits 33 and 32 in Medford when she lost control and crashed around 7:40 p.m. She was thrown from the car.

It is unclear why she lost control.

I-93 South was closed as State Police investigated the crash.

No one else was in the car at the time, and no other vehicles were involved.