  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMTails of Valor
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:I-93, Medford

MEDFORD (CBS) – A crash on Interstate 93 left one woman dead Saturday night. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Florence Bisson of Haverhill.

According to Mass. State Police, Bisson was driving a GMC Envoy southbound between Exits 33 and 32 in Medford when she lost control and crashed around 7:40 p.m. She was thrown from the car.

Mass. State Police investigated a fatal crash on I-93 South Saturday night (WBZ-TV)

It is unclear why she lost control.

I-93 South was closed as State Police investigated the crash.

No one else was in the car at the time, and no other vehicles were involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s