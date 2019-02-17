WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – There is shock and pain at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury after several gravestones were toppled. Ken Martin made the discovery during a Sunday morning walk.

“Walking through the cemetery this morning, and I was walking by a guy who I knew growing up’s grave, and I noticed it was toppled over. Thought maybe a plow hit it, but then I took a look and clearly there was no blade marks or track marks. So I thought that was unusual, so as I started walking, I started noticing more and more gravestones toppled over, and then we came upon this, where I think seven or eight of them are toppled,” Martin said.

Boston police say they are investigating the crime and that one person witnessed somebody tipping over the stones.

“It’s sacred ground,” Martin said. “It’s one of the oldest cemeteries in the area.”

The cemetery is more than 130 years old and is one of the oldest cemeteries in New England.

“Whoever did this – and I assume kids – when they wake up when they’re adults they’re gonna feel bad they did this,” Martin said. “I hope they come forward.”