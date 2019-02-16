  • WBZ TV

WOBURN (CBS) – Police have arrested a 28-year-old Dorchester man after an argument over $10 led to a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say after responding to Highland Street in Woburn for a report of shots fired, they found a 43-year-old Woburn man two gunshot wounds to his legs. He was transported to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Asa Cooper (Photo credit: Woburn Police Department)

Asa Cooper, 28, of Dorchester. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing injury, assault to murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a firearm without a license and illegal possession of ammunition.

According to witnesses, the argument was over a $10 debt.

