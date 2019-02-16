FORT MYERS, Fla. – Day Three of Pitchers and Catchers workouts is in the books. Here are a few observations from The Fort:

-For the first time this spring, the Sox starting pitchers took to the outside bullpen mounds, and it was impressive to watch. Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, David Price, Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez each went about their business. Manager Alex Cora said that Sale and Porcello threw about 40 pitches while Price threw 18 or so. It was a glimpse into how good this rotation can be. Sale will be held back as much as possible so he can be good to go in the second half and post-season. Price, who figured things out in the second half and excelled in the playoffs, should be confident and in prime form from day one. Porcello is as consistent as they come. Eovaldi just needs to stay healthy because his stuff and confidence are off-the-charts good. And Rodriguez looks like he may ready to put together a next-level campaign…

– Alex Cora has continually said that it takes more than 25 guys to win a title, and to that extent, we saw starters Hector Velazquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Travis Lakins and Darwinzon Hernandez throw bullpens as well. Cora said he watched video of both Hernandez and Lakins from the Arizona Fall League and knows what they can do.

– All but one player is in camp and that is J.D. Martinez, who is expected to arrive on Sunday. Sunday is the actual reporting date for the players with the first full-squad workout on Monday. Cora said that J.D. was probably hitting Saturday in Miami anyway.