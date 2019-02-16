



BROOKLINE (CBS) — The Staff and Trustees of the Public Library of Brookline say the 69-year-old woman who was killed while biking near Fenway was a children’s librarian in town. Paula Sharaga was a “fun, caring, thoughtful, and empathetic staff member,” said their Facebook post.

“Paula was a wonderful asset to the Coolidge Corner community, which she served for almost two decades.”

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, police said Sharaga’s bike collided with a cement truck near Brookline Avenue and Park Drive. She was rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Brookline Public Libary, Sharaga was an avid bicyclist. She was also a “dedicated environmentalist, and vigorous political advocate.”

“Paula was loved by all who knew her and will be missed terribly by the staff of the library, and by her friends in the community and around the world.”

Pedestrians and cyclists in the area were saddened, but not surprised, to hear of the accident.

“I personally have been hit by cars three times in Boston,” said Craig Kavenaugh, who was biking in the area Friday night.

Araz Aran said cars in the area aren’t careful of pedestrians. “There’s been a lot of times where we have had the walk signal and still had to stop while the cars were turning, coming in real fast and blocking the road.”

“This intersection is notoriously bad. We’ve talked about it for years,” said David Read.

Police have not said whether the man will be charged.