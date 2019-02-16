WINCHENDON (CBS) — Police in Winchendon were able to rescue a man from a freezing pond after his snowmobile broke through the ice early Saturday morning. Officers received the 911 call around 2 a.m. and responded to Whitney’s Pond based on the GPS location given in the call.

Thirty-three-year-old Jason Kilfoyle, of Fitchburg, was found on the ice behind the River’s Edge Resturant, police said. He was pulled to shore by officers with a rescue rope.

Winchendon EMS transported Kilfoyle to Heywood Hospital where he was evaluated for hypothermia. He was otherwise uninjured.

Kilfoyle told police he was alone at the time.

The snowmobile was recovered from the pond later Saturday.