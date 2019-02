MEDFORD (CBS) – A crash on Interstate 93 left one woman dead Saturday night.

The crash, which happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday involved one car. The driver has been pronounced dead.

#Medford Rt 93 South by Exit 33 single car crash with serious injuries. #MAtraffic diverted off Exit 33. BDL & Right travel lanes are open. Updates to follow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 17, 2019

I-93 was closed to one lane.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.