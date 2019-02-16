



We feature Cell Solace – an art collection at the Museum of The National Center of Afro-American Artists in Boston, presenting hand and shoulder bags, jewelry boxes, and unique artifacts all completely made of folded woven cigarette cartons and paper by inmates in US prisons. On this edition of Centro, we explain the meaning and importance of this one-of-a-kind collection. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Cell Solace founder and art collector Antonio Inniss. Tune in!

Watch Centro In Spanish:

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

