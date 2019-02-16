  • WBZ TV

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
February 16, 2019

We feature Cell Solace – an art collection at the Museum of The National Center of Afro-American Artists in Boston, presenting hand and shoulder bags, jewelry boxes, and unique artifacts all completely made of folded woven cigarette cartons and paper by inmates in US prisons. On this edition of Centro, we explain the meaning and importance of this one-of-a-kind collection. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Cell Solace founder and art collector Antonio Inniss. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION
UNIQUE ART COLLECTION
Cell Solace
Museum of the National
Center of Afro-American Artists
cellsolace.com
ncaaa.org/the-museum/exhibitions
Social Media: @cellsolace

